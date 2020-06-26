Jill Biden and potential Joe Biden running mate Sen. Kamala Harris exchanged praise for one another at a digital event today on the Affordable Care Act, with Sen. Harris saying Mrs. Biden will be the next first lady:

And Mrs. Biden called Sen. Harris a role model to their grandchildren:

First up, does she mean ALL of their grandchildren? Because No. 7 keeps getting left out for some reason:

And secondly, “Grandpa, why did you put our role model on that bus?”

Never forget:

It really is amazing what a political rival will forgive once they get a chance at the veep slot:

We all saw this coming though.

