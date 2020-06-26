Rep. Liz Cheney shared this photo of her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, wearing a mask along with the hashtag “#realmenwearmasks” and blue-checks are pretty psyched about it:

F*ck it, now they love Dick Cheney:

Take it from the expert in unnecessarily killing thousands of Americans https://t.co/cMrMJeLJXo — mosesstorm (@MosesStorm) June 26, 2020

A "Cheney doing anything responsible or not selfish" was not on my pandemic bingo card. https://t.co/jYg1C1nvKa — Jerry James Stone (@jerryjamesstone) June 26, 2020

I don't say this much, but Dick Cheney is 100% right. https://t.co/rYU8W5oWh8 — Sen. Matt Lesser (@MattLesser) June 26, 2020

Such a simple message that so many people with real influence refuse to promote. https://t.co/lBBkRYUgHf — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 26, 2020

Um, homophobic? Need we remind this former Obama staffer that VP Cheney was for gay marriage before Barack Obama?

Discussions around unintended internalized misogyny & historical homophobia from such "real men" comments aside, her larger point is a righteous one and is a good example for all of us. Wearing masks is your duty & the literal least you can do for your fellow Americans. https://t.co/tlupM36VlC — Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) June 26, 2020

Sen. Mitch McConnell also advised people to wear a mask in comments made earlier in the day:

I mean think about it for a second; how do you end up more evil than either Mitch McConnell or Dick Cheney?https://t.co/DynvhOWVzbhttps://t.co/NdFET7tFrx — Robert Farley (@drfarls) June 26, 2020

And since Rep. Cheney is the third most senior Republican in the House, so this is obviously directed at some of her colleagues, too:

Great hashtag – I wonder who the third most senior Republican in the House of Representatives has in mind when she says 'real men wear masks'? https://t.co/dZInDJuliF — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) June 26, 2020

For example, we suspect the Cheneys are responding to this:

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., is furious because, earlier today, he saw a jogger wearing a face mask. pic.twitter.com/OVyvP1v41k — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) June 26, 2020

