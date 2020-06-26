A federal judge has just ruled that Trump confidant Roger Stone must report to prison in 14 days and not the 60-day delay he was asking for:

This means he’s ordered to report on July 14:

And until then he’s under home confinement:

Stone was on Lou Dobbs’ show earlier and asked President Trump for a pardon or commutation on humanitarian grounds:

Watch:

President Trump did slam the judge and jury in Stone’s case during a town hall in Wisconsin on Thursday night:

But he dodged the question on a pardon:

