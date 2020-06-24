Dems just successfully filibustered Sen. Tim Scott’s police reform bill in a 55-45 vote:

News: Senate Dems filibuster procedural vote on GOP police reform bill. Measure fails 55-45, needed 60. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 24, 2020

Dem Sens. Jones and Manchin along with independent Sen. King did support the bill:

Jones, Manchin, King the only Dems who have voted so far to advance the police reform bill to the floor. Every other Dem voting to filibuster — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 24, 2020

But Sen. Scott was PISSED, and rightfully so. He tweeted that he offered “AT LEAST 20 amendments” to Dems, and that still wasn’t good enough:

I offered Democrats the chance to offer AT LEAST 20 amendments. They walked out. #JUSTICEAct — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 24, 2020

Don’t let anyone convince you this was about debates or amendments. It’s about politics, and a refusal to find a solution. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 24, 2020

Bam: “It wasn’t what was being offered today…it was who was offering it”:

Because I realized…it wasn’t what was being offered today…it was who was offering it. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 24, 2020

House Democrats offered Republicans NO amendment opportunities. Senate Republicans offered Democrats at least 20. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 24, 2020

And here he is on the Senate floor after the vote noting that Dems could’ve gotten 80% of what they wanted:

👀 Every word of this from @SenatorTimScott, who understands the cynical racket and knows the score: pic.twitter.com/7csHV8PJLF — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 24, 2020

And: “Detroit, Atlanta, Minneapolis, LA, Philly, all these cities could have banned choke holds themselves… All these communities have been run by Democrats for decades… I’m willing to compete for their vote. Are you?”:

Tim Scott on Dems blocking his police reform legislation: "Detroit, Atlanta, Minneapolis, LA, Philly, all these cities could have banned choke holds themselves… All these communities have been run by Democrats for decades… I’m willing to compete for their vote. Are you?" pic.twitter.com/LjOHJuDJVh — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 24, 2020

What a disgraceful day for Dems:

Sen. Tim Scott: "I have experienced your pain. Stopped 18 times in the last two decades. And one year 7 times as an elected official." pic.twitter.com/Ml19s1kAcR — The Hill (@thehill) June 24, 2020

Sen. Scott continued the beatdown:

I wish @SenateDems would have done their jobs today. Now the American people will have to wait even longer for overdue police reform. #JUSTICEAct pic.twitter.com/Z9adAMq2p5 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 24, 2020

***