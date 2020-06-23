The NYPD is investigating after a homeless man in Harlem was attacked with fireworks, “causing burns to the victim’s back”:

Earlier yesterday morning, a homeless male was sleeping on the sidewalk in front of 67 Lenox Avenue, in the confines of the 28 pct, when he was attacked. The male pictured above threw a lit firework on him, which exploded causing burns to the victims back. pic.twitter.com/gUZhbLznGT — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 23, 2020

Please send in any tips:

Anyone with information pertaining to the suspect’s identity is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @NYPDTips — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 23, 2020

“Literally set on fire”:

Homeless man literally set on fire last night on the streets in Brooklyn. Take a close look NOT one person can be seen defending this victim. Not one person seemed to care no protesters to condemn no news media to tell the story. pic.twitter.com/OYlgLJUuis — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 23, 2020

This is what’s happening after days of inaction. Thanks, de Blasio!

We’re now throwing fireworks at homeless people in NYC. Good work, @NYCMayor. pic.twitter.com/51YNVjM56d — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 23, 2020

Let the NYPD do their job, please:

.@NYCMayor is allowing lawlessness to pervade his streets for the sake of some social justice narrative. Meanwhile, this homeless man is being lit on fire. Horrific. Where is New York’s leadership? https://t.co/zW0HOUEfCa — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 23, 2020

***