Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accidentally sent her supporters to the wrong website ahead of Tuesday’s primary in New York City:

Wall Street is pouring *millions of dollars* to unseat me in this Tuesday’s election. That’s what happens when you put people before profit. But take it from me: we CANNOT take this seat for granted. NY14: VOTE TODAY or this Tuesday. Bring friends + fam: https://t.co/K2L7BQ8pIy https://t.co/yaYFTqoDNv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2020

Her website is OcasioCortez.com, not Ocasio-Cortez.com and the link to Ocasio-Cortez.com/vote goes to a totally dead page:

VOTER SUPPRESSION THANKS TO AUTOCORRECT:

Ugh sorry y’all the link always autocorrects wrong – here’s the right one: https://t.co/dVZwJAic7m — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2020

But back to her original tweet for a moment. . .

We’re going to need a fact check on these *millions* getting spent by Wall Street:

She put "*millions of dollars*" in emphasis. Donations to her opponent from Wall Street executives appear to total less than $35,000. This is what I'm talking about when I say she has an actual condition in which her automatic response to any situation is to lie. https://t.co/YtZOuQ4Eux — Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) June 18, 2020

