We have some absolutely tragic news to report out of Kentucky where Rep. Andy Barr’s wife, Carol, has passed away suddenly at the age of 39:

We received tragic news tonight on Capitol Hill. Our dear friend, Congressman Andy Barr of Kentucky, just lost his sweet wife, Carol. She was only 39 yrs old, and they have 2 precious little girls. Please join Kelly and me in praying for the Barr family. We are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/RFSLwh5n2R — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) June 17, 2020

Rep. Barr’s family is asking for privacy at this time:

Office of GOP KY Rep Barr: Congressman Andy Barr’s wife Carol passed away suddenly tonight at the family home in Lexington. During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 17, 2020

And he’s “solely focused on being a father to his two daughters” at this awful time:

JUST IN: A statement from Congressman Andy Barr’s office: "His wife Carol passed away suddenly last night at the family home in Lexington. Congressman Barr may release a detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two daughters.” — Kristen Pflum (@kristenpflumFOX) June 17, 2020

Statement from his office:

Prayers out to Congressman Andy Barr @barrforcongress on the sudden, unexpected passing of his wife, Carol The couple has two young kids and I hope all Kentuckians will join me in praying for them and Congressman Barr tonight and in the days to come pic.twitter.com/11IQ7aSqi6 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 17, 2020

And condolences are pouring in from other Kentucky politicians:

Britainy and I are heartbroken for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and his family tonight at the sad news of the unexpected passing of the congressman's wife, Carol. We are praying for the Barr family. ^ AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 17, 2020

Our hearts are heavy tonight. Kelley and I offer our deepest condolences to Rep. Andy Barr, his two daughters, family, and friends. Please join us in praying for them during this incredibly difficult time. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 17, 2020

Elaine and I are stunned and heartbroken by Carol Barr’s passing. Her warmth filled whatever room she entered. Her contributions made Kentucky a better place for all of us. We send our sincere condolences to Andy, their girls, and their family at this terribly painful time. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) June 17, 2020

I am shocked and so sad to hear of the unexpected passing of Carol Barr, wife of Congressman Andy Barr. Please join me in keeping Andy, their daughters, and all of their family and friends in our prayers during this heartbreaking time. — Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) June 17, 2020

Earlier this week, Cheryl Sensenbrenner, wife of Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner passed away at age 69. She had suffered a stroke 6 years ago and was in a D.C. nursing home:

Two GOP Hse mbrs have lost their wives this wk. Cheryl Sensenbrenner, wife of GOP WI Rep Jim Sensenbrenner, died. Carol Barr, wife of GOP KY Rep Andy Barr, also died — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 17, 2020

Prayers up to both families.

***