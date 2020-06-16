Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer warned residents to avoid the downtown era after protests related to the death of Breonna Taylor turned violent on Monday:

I support peaceful protest, but because of an unsettled situation I encourage people to avoid downtown right now. We’ll provide more information later tonight. — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) June 16, 2020

The “mostly peaceful protesters” have struck again:

WARNING: Due to aggressive behavior of demonstrators downtown, including road blocks, trapping vehicles, and violent behavior, please stay out of the area! — LMPD (@LMPD) June 15, 2020

There are calls to arrest the three police officers involved in her death, including from Sen. Kamala Harris:

The Louisville city council passed a law in Breonna Taylor’s name to help make sure that what happened to her never happens to anyone else. Yet the three police officers who murdered Breonna are still roaming free. It’s been more than three months. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 16, 2020

Journalists were among those attacked during the night:

Via CNN's @rriess_TV: "Louisville Metro Police say at least two news crews have encountered aggressive protestors who have thrown bricks at them this evening." The city's local TV stations say police have asked all news crews to leave the area. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 16, 2020

WLKY reporter Shaquille Lord even captured one of the attacks on video. Here’s a protester throwing a brick at him and his crew as he was trying to leave the area:

Our crew just got attacked as we were trying to leave. We’re okay and I recorded the entire thing. I can tell you things are definitely not peaceful in the downtown area today @WLKY #Louisvilleprotests #DavidMcAtee #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/nnlv0lX34k — Shaquille Lord (@ShaqWLKY) June 15, 2020

Lord was in the area filming one of the demonstrations:

Protestors have moved to block the middle of S. Roy Wilkins Ave. in both directions. It appears they aren’t going to let any cars drive by #LouisvilleProtests #DavidMcAtee #BreonnaTaylor @WLKY pic.twitter.com/aiurwfwztb — Shaquille Lord (@ShaqWLKY) June 15, 2020

They were attempting to block traffic:

The cops showed up to remove a barricade, but then they drove away:

.@LMPD came to remove the signs blocking the road. Protestors put it goth back after they left @WLKY #BreonnaTaylor #DavidMcAtee pic.twitter.com/3d3T9BC0oU — Shaquille Lord (@ShaqWLKY) June 15, 2020

***