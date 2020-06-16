Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer warned residents to avoid the downtown era after protests related to the death of Breonna Taylor turned violent on Monday:

The “mostly peaceful protesters” have struck again:

There are calls to arrest the three police officers involved in her death, including from Sen. Kamala Harris:

Journalists were among those attacked during the night:

WLKY reporter Shaquille Lord even captured one of the attacks on video. Here’s a protester throwing a brick at him and his crew as he was trying to leave the area:

Lord was in the area filming one of the demonstrations:

They were attempting to block traffic:

The cops showed up to remove a barricade, but then they drove away:

