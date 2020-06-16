As we told you last night, the NYPD was investigating after three uniformed offices were sent to the hospital after drinking milkshakes from Shake Shack thought to contain bleach:
At Bellevue Hospital, checking in on the police officers whose drinks were apparently poisoned at a lower Manhattan Shake Shack tonight. Also stopping by the scene to update the media. pic.twitter.com/D1sjHx8IsM
— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020
But at 4:02 a.m. this morning, NYPD Chief of Detective Rodney Harrison tweeted that the investigation found “no criminality” by Shake Shack’s employees:
After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees.
— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020
Shake Shack is still investigating what happened:
Our team is working hard to get the full picture. In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay. https://t.co/rjJYFSYjZc
— SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020
You know, we still have questions about all of this:
NYPD finds no criminality by Shake Shack workers in case of sickened cops
Well this is odd as most places don’t bleach paper cups. I guess the bleach jumped into the milkshakes on its own. https://t.co/LacmycRJZr
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 16, 2020
We’ll keep you posted.
***
Related:
‘We are horrified by the reports’: NYPD investigating incident of multiple uniformed officers being poisoned at Manhattan restaurant https://t.co/Fg7Q5wHDY1
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 16, 2020