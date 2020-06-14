Thousands of boaters took to the water around Florida today to honor Flag Day as well as in celebration of President Trump’s birthday:
Trump supporters in Florida were celebrating the president's birthday Sunday with caravans, flotillas and parades throughout his adopted homestate.
The latest here: https://t.co/1OxN80l6Cz pic.twitter.com/3xoDYpWzBS
— NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) June 14, 2020
Can’t have a #MAGA rally? No problem:
Jupiter Florida Trump 2020 Boat Parade!!! Happy Birthday @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/LZam4a6i15
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 14, 2020
Here’s what it looked like in Tampa Bay:
Boaters across Tampa Bay took part in a boat rally in honor of President Donald Trump’s birthday and Flag Day Sunday.https://t.co/nWDpeg6j5e
— KTAL NBC 6 News (@NBC6News) June 14, 2020
And Jacksonville:
Trump’s Birthday Parade Jacksonville Fl! Celebrating our great country and president! @GiallombardoH, @realDonaldTrump, @DonaldJTrumpJr, @IngrahamAngle, @greggutfeld, @RealCandaceO, @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/jNRfM7wa9C
— Elizabeth (@Catlover_99) June 14, 2020
That’s a lot of boats:
Over 1,000 boats were in the St. Johns River today to celebrate President @realDonaldTrump’s Birthday! Duval County is TRUMP COUNTRY! #jaxpol #flapol #leadright #BoaterVoters pic.twitter.com/JrQWhRIHJf
— Duval County GOP (@DuvalGOP) June 14, 2020
And here’s Key Largo:
Key Largo. pic.twitter.com/ihgDI124if
— Mrs. Sparks (@Islandcrybaby) June 14, 2020
One boat in Miami even had a cardboard Donald Trump in the cabin:
Here’s one boat with a Donald Trump cut-out inside. pic.twitter.com/f5KJ3iWFMx
— Bianca Padró Ocasio (@BiancaJoanie) June 14, 2020
And the police even joined in:
Miami-Dade and Miami police make special appearance at boat parade while protesters chant “We support the police!” pic.twitter.com/kCY0CnzjM9
— Bianca Padró Ocasio (@BiancaJoanie) June 14, 2020
No boat, no problem. Land yachts are welcome, too:
This is the truck that led the Trucks for Trump parade today. The owner calls it a land yacht and says he doesn’t have a boat but still wanted to support @realDonaldTrump. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/vNm40HSZWd
— Derek Lowe WPTV (@DerekLoweNews) June 14, 2020
***