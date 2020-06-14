Incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman representing the 5th congressional district lost his spot on the November ballot to challenger Bob Good:

Good was chosen not by voters but by delegates in a “drive-thru convention”:

Riggleman was backed by President Trump:

Riggleman has yet to concede, however, and accused the party of voter fraud:

Riggelman reportedly angered delegates after he officiated a friends’ same-sex wedding:

The New York Times is reporting that Good missed the deadline to appear on the November ballot despite winning the convention:

He’s asked the Dem-controlled board for an extension:

Republicans will still be favored in the district, but it’s a headache if he’s not on the ballot:

