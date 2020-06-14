Former astronaut and American hero Buzz Aldrin on Flag Day:

Every morning, I rise and hoist my American flag on my balcony. Old Glory serves as a welcome reminder that we're always striving to become a more perfect union. Today and every day, let us remember all the men and women who've fought valiantly to defend it. #flagday2020 pic.twitter.com/nTUx8b3P7x

This is a great tweet and we love the French cuffs first thing in the morning, too:

I will have considered my life a failure if this is not me when I am 90.

And he gets a pass on the “Dr.” title:

Normally I mock people people without MDs who call themselves "Doctor" but this motherf***er walked on the moon so he can call himself "Space Emperor" and I'd be okay with it.

Also, Happy Flag Day, folks. https://t.co/JTcyQdZ1YE

— Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) June 14, 2020