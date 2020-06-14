Former astronaut and American hero Buzz Aldrin on Flag Day:
Every morning, I rise and hoist my American flag on my balcony. Old Glory serves as a welcome reminder that we're always striving to become a more perfect union. Today and every day, let us remember all the men and women who've fought valiantly to defend it. #flagday2020 pic.twitter.com/nTUx8b3P7x
— Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) June 14, 2020
This is a great tweet and we love the French cuffs first thing in the morning, too:
Goals. So many goals. https://t.co/QN77uI38QT
— Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) June 14, 2020
I will have considered my life a failure if this is not me when I am 90.
God bless America 🇺🇸 https://t.co/SVIyEVunOi
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 14, 2020
HAPPY FLAG DAY! https://t.co/y6XQjvkQvk
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 14, 2020
And he gets a pass on the “Dr.” title:
Normally I mock people people without MDs who call themselves "Doctor" but this motherf***er walked on the moon so he can call himself "Space Emperor" and I'd be okay with it.
Also, Happy Flag Day, folks. https://t.co/JTcyQdZ1YE
— Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) June 14, 2020
***