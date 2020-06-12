Via Townhall’s Julio Rosas reporting live from inside the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, protesters have built a little fence around their community garden and are also using cardboard as some sort of mulch (which is a thing):

An update on the community gardens in the CHAZ: wiring has been placed around the plots and yes, that’s cardboard underneath the soil. pic.twitter.com/9YJ1GPV48D — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2020

And in what could be a major buzzkill for the fledgling independent nation-state, there’s talk of a need to build up the military (or whatever they call it) in case the police come to move them out:

Someone in the crowd inside the CHAZ said he doesn’t think they are ready to deal with the police if they came to reclaim the area today. pic.twitter.com/elUFlGaRjo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2020

Pro-tip: The “Feelings Station” will not help them battle the police:

One of the new tents that has been set up in the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone”: A Feelings Station pic.twitter.com/2Xz6AcI0IX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2020

Earlier in the day, protesters debated a new name for the CHAZ (Why though? It’s a PERFECT name) as well as curse out President Trump:

During daily announcements in the CHAZ, one of the speakers said they need to come up with an official name for the zone. He asks the crowd if they’re scared of Trump possibly sending in the military. They reply “No!” and being to chant “Fuck Donald Trump!” pic.twitter.com/FgQAxe8hr7 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2020

Classy revolutionaries, as always.

***

