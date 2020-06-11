HAHA!

Georgia Gov.-in-exile Stacey Abrams admitted to Stephen Colbert last night that she’s received no call “about being vetted” as Joe Biden’s potential running mate:

On @colbertlateshow, @StaceyAbrams says she has not received any calls about being vetted as @JoeBiden's running mate. “I have said many times that if called I will answer, but I've not received any calls." (h/t @AnnieGrayerCNN) — Sarah Mucha CNN (@sarahmucha) June 11, 2020

Well, she had her chance last year:

SCOOP: Close advisers to former Vice President Joe Biden are debating the idea of packaging his presidential campaign announcement with a pledge to choose Stacey Abrams as his vice president. https://t.co/6OHTUKIlTs — Axios (@axios) March 21, 2019

And she crapped all over Joe Biden when he needed her:

Stacey Abrams adviser on talk of her being Joe Biden’s VP: “What makes it particularly exploitative is that Biden couldn’t be bothered to endorse Stacey in the gubernatorial primary. Now he wants her to save his ass. That’s some serious entitlement.” https://t.co/3g1DeOQXvL — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 28, 2019

Ms. “you don’t run for second place” is going to get her wish:

JUST IN: Asked about rumors Joe Biden might consider selecting her as his 2020 running mate, Stacey Abrams tells @TheView, "I think you don't run for second place." "If I'm going to enter a primary, then I'm going to enter a primary." https://t.co/dMeVjlPoyT pic.twitter.com/avqwLUco01 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 27, 2019

