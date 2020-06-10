On June 8, New York City issued new guidelines for safe sex during the coronavirus pandemic:

NEW: NYC Health Dept releases guidelines on safer sex during Covid-19 This is the kind of guidance we need more of: acknowledge people need human contact, even during a pandemic, and so instead of "just say no", explain risk and how to minimize it. https://t.co/BHSzdS2W10 pic.twitter.com/ZEROcMpW1T — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 10, 2020

The city is now advising to “avoid kissing” but “make it a little kinky”:

NYC’s “Safer Sex and Covid-19” guidelines have been updated with tips that include “avoid kissing” and “make it a little kinky” https://t.co/kOTMrzumhH — Liam Stack (@liamstack) June 10, 2020

One of their suggestions is to use a wall between the two partners.

NYC Health advice discourages casual sex during COVID, but also says if you’re going to have it: “Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact.” https://t.co/3GG3C2dzTm — Josh Barro (@jbarro) June 10, 2020

Imagine explaining to a landlord why you installed a hole in your own apartment when you move out?

The NYC government is telling us to install glory holes in the crib.

2020 wild bruh. https://t.co/dlEqspUMYF — Osman Noor (@OzzyForMayor) June 10, 2020

Bill de Blasio’s New York, everyone:

The golden age of glory holes brought to you by Bill de Blasio. https://t.co/HWS1TVxJrB — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) June 10, 2020

And when engaging in group sex, please keep the number of participants to an absolute minimum:

NYC Health advice also discourages sex parties but, if you're going to have group sex, be sure to "Limit the size of your guest list. Keep it intimate." https://t.co/efgquRUzke https://t.co/AUj8kjQa1P — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 10, 2020

But to be clear, don’t even have sex through a wall if you’re sick:

Just correcting the record here: Our guidance still says that if you are sick or not feeling well, you should not have sex. You can read all of our guidance for safer sex during COVID-19 here: https://t.co/4l9NM35F7Q — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) June 10, 2020

In other words, this is how people in NYC should have sex for the foreseeable future:

***