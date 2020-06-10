The now protected account of @anarchomastia, a Seattle-based “anarchist” currently located in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, tweeted earlier this morning that homeless people “took away all the food” and they are desperate for supplies “to keep the area operational”:

They did have plenty of food earlier, but, collectivist utopias aren’t easy to sustain:

Tell me more about the “free food,” please:

Rationed. They should have rationed the food and water:

What did they think would happen?

Hopefully, for this cat’s sake, things don’t get too dire:

