Whoa.

The Minneapolis City Council says they have a veto-proof majority for their plant for “disbanding the city’s embattled police department following the killing of George Floyd”:

BREAKING: A veto-proof majority of Minneapolis City Council members will announce today their commitment to disbanding the city’s embattled police department following the killing of George Floyd.https://t.co/KMB8xxoZ13 — The Appeal (@theappeal) June 7, 2020

There are not many details on what will replace the old police department, however:

Minneapolis will announce intent today to disband the city’s police department. “Our commitment is to do what is necessary to keep every single member of our community safe..is to end policing as we know it, and to recreate systems of public safety that actually keep us safe.” https://t.co/zpyXUSha3Y — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) June 7, 2020

They could mean something along the lines of what happened in Camden, NJ:

It’s worth noting that “disband” does not mean “abolish.” Camden, New Jersey has been considered an example of police reform after disbanding its department and creating a new county force https://t.co/HkDbDdwDCR — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) June 7, 2020

In other words, it’s the same cops with different training and procedures:

I'm assuming "disband" here does not mean that Minneapolis will not have cops, but something like what happened in Camden, NJ, when they dissolved the police dept and installed a new one. They actually rehired many of the same cops, but just radically changed their methods. https://t.co/Hrj5pNfU3h — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) June 7, 2020

But this isn’t “just the fringe” talking about it any longer:

Not just the fringe, folks. https://t.co/Yqo4oGbLSd — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 7, 2020

They should take lessons from Iraq is not the take we thought we’d read:

I can’t believe this is a thing I’m about to tweet in a US context but: any plan to disband a police/paramilitary force needs to learn from the lessons of de-Baathification in Iraq and figure out what to do with former security forces, preferably with a DDR program in mind https://t.co/T7z39OVGCJ — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) June 7, 2020

As for Minneapolis, good luck:

Good Jesse is concerned about the good friends I have in Minneapolis. Bad Jesse thinks it’s gonna be hilarious to watch Minneapolis unironically descend into Mogadishu. Enjoy the warlords, gents. We’re airdrop you some rice. https://t.co/a5kvGVHATY — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 7, 2020

We mean it:

God help this city. https://t.co/O43xwNRpHD — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 7, 2020

***

