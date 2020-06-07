Now that looters have taken a break from burning down businesses across America, CNN wants everyone to know that we’re still in a coronavirus pandemic:

Too late, Wolf. But since we’re talking about that, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDC commissioner under President Trump, is warning of an increase in transmissions thanks to all the protests:

We’ll note, however, “there’s not much research looking at [the] impact of mass gathering on viral transmission”:

But, one study out of Germany suggested transmissions will increase:

There are a lot of variables to account for, however:

You can click through this thread for a longer breakdown of the study:

Bottom line? “I don’t think there’s any question we’ll see chains of transmission get lit as a result of recent mass gatherings”:

We’ll know more over the next two weeks.

***

