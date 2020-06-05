UPDATE:

We have an identity and mugshot:

Original Post: 

The biker seen in a viral video this week assaulting three people posting George Floyd flyers on a trail in Bethesda, Md. has reportedly been arrested:

ICYMI, here’s the video:

There was some confusion as to the ages of the three people assaulted, but NBC reports they were all adults:

All three victims, including two 19-year-old women, are adults, the man said. Some viewers of the video said they thought the second woman was a child.

The large man with the “Cool Hand Luke” sunglasses was arrested without incident:

He’ll reportedly be charged with 2nd-degree assault:

We’ll update this post when we learn his name.

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated. 

