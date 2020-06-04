This video of a woman criticizing protesters after her store was looted has gone viral with 1.9 million views, and counting:

So weird that this video that contradicts the leftist BLM narrative was removed from Twitter. Good thing I downloaded it first! pic.twitter.com/Eojv8rpyFf — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 3, 2020

This reportedly happened in the Bronx and there’s a GoFundMe to help out the business:

The Valentine Deli Corp in The Bronx is a black owned and operated business that was looted and destroyed in the riots this week. The co-owner made the powerful video below. Let's help them rebuild. https://t.co/sRirrMeDmQ #BlackOutTuesday — Matthew Loop (@matthewloop) June 3, 2020

Maybe get the tissues handy:

Yes, it was awful:

How many other stories are there like this? From Philadelphia:

Sad story about the destruction of Philadelphia’s 52nd St. corridor. Vast majority of businesses are small shops owned by African Americans and immigrants, lacking the economic and insurance protections enjoyed by bigger establishments. https://t.co/5bsMhkMktI — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) June 4, 2020

And in Minneapolis:

The Du Nord Riot Recovery Fund is helping businesses along Lake Street in Minneapolis, "a beacon for multiculturalism, black and brown entrepreneurship and the rise of family-owned businesses."https://t.co/MI894dl9gW — Jonathan Maze (@jonathanmaze) June 2, 2020

And Austin:

Hey team! Over the weekend a black-owned small business on 6th Street was looted. Let’s help them out! You can donate to their GoFundMe here: https://t.co/K63vS7hPlD — Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (@EddieforTexas) June 1, 2020

And North Carolina:

A black-owned business, Social Status, was looted pretty badly last night. One store manager told me “it’s despicable.” pic.twitter.com/eAne0k9Vb4 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020

And on and on and on.

***