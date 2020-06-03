A rumor spread on Twitter last night that the NYPD had shot and killed a 13-year-old kid who allegedly had a gun:

You see, somehow it should be OK to let 13-year-olds walk around with guns, or something (this is the same guy who tried to get the Target manager fired over an electric toothbrush):

This rumor, however, was wrong. The person shot was 34-years-old and the reason the NYPD was forced to shoot him was that he had just shot someone else and refused to drop his weapon:

NYPD says the incident was “not related to the protests”:

More from the NYPD:

