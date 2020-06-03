The Minnesota National Guard will test “all of its active members” after one of them deployed in Minneapolis tested positive for coronavirus:

Minnesota National Guard will test all of its active members for coronavirus amid Floyd protests https://t.co/O3xnTZNfOF — CNBC (@CNBC) June 2, 2020

NEWS: Fewer than 10 Minnesota National Guard members are quarantined after having upper respiratory symptoms, deputy state surgeon Dean Stulz says. One coronavirus test has come back positive. All 7,000+ activated

Guard members will be tested after activation orders end. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) June 2, 2020

