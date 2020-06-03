Martha Raddatz shared this photo of National Guardsmen guarding the Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday that quickly went viral. . .

Your Lincoln Memorial this evening. pic.twitter.com/QByGgWeDDm — Martha Raddatz (@MarthaRaddatz) June 3, 2020

. . .because people found it “deeply disturbing” (note that there are no weapons visible in any of the photos):

This photo by @MarthaRaddatz at the Lincoln Memorial is deeply disturbing. pic.twitter.com/4cUgxQKh2p — Eli Clifton (@EliClifton) June 2, 2020

You know they were there to prevent more vandalism right?

Lincoln Memorial, WWII Memorial defaced by vandals in rioting https://t.co/3Qlc4ceZxw — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 1, 2020

Why do they keep leaving this part out?

Because the other night it was vandalized. Why wouldn’t you say that?! Why tell half the story and give a false impression. @MarthaRaddatz https://t.co/HgMZBhS6sA — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 2, 2020

It is an important historical location after all:

The big takeaway from all the liberals upset about this picture is that there an awful lot of left-wingers that really want to see the Lincoln Memorial defaced tonight. https://t.co/QqmcW5ZMhl — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 3, 2020

And without weapons or shields or batons it’s not even clear what their role is other than a show of force:

Why do some people not seem to understand cause & effect? The rioters vandalized the Lincoln Memorial, now the MPs are standing there to prevent that from happening again. Pretty simple. #LawAndOrder https://t.co/juDwDA78lo — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) June 3, 2020

Now, if you want to talk about “deeply disturbing,” boy do we have a story for you:

Hey Eli, if this is disturbing to you then you should have been in Minneapolis last week. There were no National Guardsmen or cops out in force for days on end. https://t.co/OaroUHzF5w — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 3, 2020

***