Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced at a briefing this morning that local restaurant owner David McAtee, who was shot and killed early Monday morning, had fired a shot before police and National Guard troops fired their weapons:

Breaking: Louisville Mayor Fischer just announced that David McAtee fired a shot before law enforcement killed him. They have released security camera footage that appears to show as much — Roberto Ferdman (@robferdman) June 2, 2020

But “police said it was not clear whom McAtee was firing at, nor who shot McAtee”:

Police: Video shows David McAtee firing shots before being hit in west Louisville shooting https://t.co/CnROtlT6yX | @christopherotts pic.twitter.com/uB4tn04lAa — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) June 2, 2020

You can watch the video here. The first half, according to the police, is shot from inside McAtee’s restaurant. The second view is from a neighboring business. The shooting appears to occur at the 2:20 mark:

In the mayor’s briefing, the police make it clear that they don’t know who McAtee was aiming at and that this video is only a piece of the puzzle.

McAtee’s restaurant was frequented often by law enforcement officers:

This is David McAtee. He owned YaYa’s BBQ in Louisville, KY. He was in the barbecue business for 30 yrs and aspired to open up a brick & mortar restaurant. He fed cops who came by for free. He was shot and killed by police today. His life mattered. #BreonnaTaylor #DavidMcAtee pic.twitter.com/SOWi65DrqN — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) June 2, 2020

Mayor Fisher fired the police chief, who had already announced his resignation, when it was discovered that all the officers on the scene had turned their body cameras off:

Louisville's police chief fired after officers involved in a fatal shooting while enforcing a curfew early Monday failed to activate body cameras. David McAtee, the owner of a barbecue spot known for offering meals to police officers, was killed. https://t.co/wWqF08qjIW — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2020

***