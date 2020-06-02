New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blamed last night’s carnage in New York City on Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD: “The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night”:

"The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night," @NYGovCuomo says after a night of looting in several locations across at least three boroughs. — Juan Manuel Benítez (@JuanMaBenitez) June 2, 2020

Gov. Cuomo says he offered Mayor de Blasio National Guard troops, but he declined:

.@NYGovCuomo says he has offered Mayor’s across the State assistance from National Guard and @nyspolice to stop looting and NYC has said “no.” Cuomo adds, “The NYPD was not effective in doing their jobs last night. They need to do better.” — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) June 2, 2020

Gov. Cuomo did bring up the possibility of booting Mayor de Blasio:

Wow, Governor Cuomo is openly talking about "displacing" the mayor — but then backing away from doing it. For now. — Bob Hardt (@bobhardt) June 2, 2020

But he’s not “at that point”. . . yet:

.@NYGovCuomo: “My option is to displace the mayor of New York City and bring in the National Guard as the governor in a state of emergency, and basically take over – you would have to take over – the mayor’s job.” "I don’t think we’re at that point." — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) June 2, 2020

But it’s unclear why Gov. Cuomo just can’t send the National Guard in right now:

.@bern_hogan asks @NYGovCuomo if he has overruled @NYCMayor many times before including on school closures for #COVID19, why can’t he overrule him now on bringing in National Guard. Cuomo says Mayor had no authority to close schools because of his Executive Order. — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) June 2, 2020

Gov. Cuomo later got even harsher with the NYPD:

Cuomo straight up saying NYPD could have stopped looting and violence but chose not to. — Azure Gilman (@AzureGilman) June 2, 2020

“There was rampant looting lats night that they did not stop, that’s what they did wrong”:

To NYPD @NYGovCuomo "Whatever you're doing differently now, stop it," says @NYPD has enough people that can be redeployed to stop looting . "There was rampant looting last night that they did not stop, that's what they did wrong." @1010WINS — Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) June 2, 2020

Gov. Cuomo said the NYPD needs more “confidence” and “support” from the mayor:

Cuomo is now saying that things have gone awry in NYC because the NYPD has not been given enough “confidence” and “support” I am losing my mind — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) June 2, 2020

And he wants more cops deployed:

"You have 38,000 police officers, deploy them," @NYGovCuomo says. The NYPD deployed 8,000 officers last night. It was 4,000 the previous night. "There was rampant looting that they did not stop, that is what they did wrong," — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) June 2, 2020

So let us get this straight. . .

President Trump is awful for using the American military against American citizens, but Mayor de Blasio is awful for not using the American military against New Yorkers?

The president is calling out the American military against American citizens. He used the military to push out a peaceful protest so he could have a photo op at a church. It's all just a reality TV show for this president. Shameful. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 1, 2020

Both of these clowns need to go:

My neighborhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone. DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 2, 2020

Watch here: