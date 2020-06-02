New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blamed last night’s carnage in New York City on Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD: “The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night”:

Gov. Cuomo says he offered Mayor de Blasio National Guard troops, but he declined:

Gov. Cuomo did bring up the possibility of booting Mayor de Blasio:

But he’s not “at that point”. . . yet:

But it’s unclear why Gov. Cuomo just can’t send the National Guard in right now:

Gov. Cuomo later got even harsher with the NYPD:

“There was rampant looting lats night that they did not stop, that’s what they did wrong”:

Gov. Cuomo said the NYPD needs more “confidence” and “support” from the mayor:

And he wants more cops deployed:

So let us get this straight. . .

President Trump is awful for using the American military against American citizens, but Mayor de Blasio is awful for not using the American military against New Yorkers?

Both of these clowns need to go:

Watch here:

