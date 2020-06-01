The historic St. John’s Church across from the White House caught fire Sunday night in what’s suspected to be an arson attack by the protesters:

Fox New’s Kevin Corke showed the fire in the basement before firefighters arrived:

Thankfully they were able to extinguish the blaze before it did too much damage:

“Mostly peaceful protesters” at work?

The “historic landmark opened in 1816 and attended by every president since James Madison”:

From a Fire Department spokesman, “I guess God was on its side. It didn’t seem to have spread very much”:

This could be the only good news of the night:

