Meet Wesley Somers, a 25-year-old white man just arrested for setting fire to Nashville’s Historic Courthouse on Saturday:

BREAKING: Specialized Investigations Division detectives & SWAT officers moments ago arrested Wesley Somers, 25, on charges of felony arson, vandalism, & disorderly conduct for setting fire to Nashville's Historic Courthouse Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/tg0AFrU3OP — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 1, 2020

Wesley was filmed setting the building on fire while shirtless, displaying a number of unique tattoos:

JUST IN: Metro police say Wesley Somers, 25, has been arrested on charges of felony arson, vandalism, & disorderly conduct for setting fire to Nashville's Historic Courthouse last night. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/lnbJfDFGUn — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) June 1, 2020

A criminal mastermind he is not:

Smart of him to go shirtless so all of his identifying tattoos are visible. Geniuses — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) June 1, 2020

Too bad Wesley didn’t listen to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who advised protesters to make sure they cover up any identifiable tattoos (in the “WHAT TO WEAR” box) as part of this “PROTESTING SAFELY” graphic:

Explain to me why a congresswoman like @AOC is instructing protesters with such handy “tips” like how to hide their tattoos so they can’t be identified, and to make sure they bring heat resistant gloves (to presumably) throw tear gas canisters back at police?#RecallAOC pic.twitter.com/err60y5rBg — Mindy Robinson for Congress NV03 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) June 1, 2020

Rookie mistake, Wesley! Now, find the rest of them:

Nashville's Historic Courthouse was the site of arson, burglary and vandalism Sat night. Tear gas was deployed to disperse the crowd. Do you know any of these 3 persons? Please call Crime Stoppers anonymously and receive a cash reward. 615-742-7463 or https://t.co/a3MbUq0BEk pic.twitter.com/ORyYFmlGRr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 31, 2020

