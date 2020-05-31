Looting has broken out in Santa Monica, CA and the city ordered a 4 p.m. (PDT) curfew:

#LIVE 4pm curfew established in Santa Monica, unlawful assembly declared in attempt to begin dispersing crowds https://t.co/1Qbl36KHin — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 31, 2020

“Let this s*it burn,” said one of the looters:

And this horrific beating was caught on camera:

I saw some violence and looting and confusion in #SantaMonica. pic.twitter.com/lxlqj6RtMQ — Teddy Suh (@suhteddey) May 31, 2020

The man, who was armed with a hockey stick, was trying to help a woman who was pushed over on her bike:

Same incident with a bit more context. The old man was trying to help the woman on the bike who was pushed over pic.twitter.com/JdSELXgSM8 — Excommunicado (@CryptoWick) May 31, 2020

“No police in sight” for “45 minutes now”:

Absolute Chaos along 4th street in Santa Monica… looting with impunity on both sides of the street. No police in sight. We’ve watched this happen to dozens of stores for 45 minutes now… pic.twitter.com/WOdEhIz3th — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) May 31, 2020

The young woman tried to protect REI from looters:

Scary scene in Santa Monica as people are trying to protect businesses from looters. pic.twitter.com/83gFVY8zkT — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 31, 2020

But she failed:

That business, and others, are now on fire:

Fire inside of Santa Monica REI… multiple fires inside of several stores along 4th street pic.twitter.com/a7ufZOjTYd — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) May 31, 2020

More looting:

This looter flew in from Indiana:

Wow, our @FoxPhil just interviewed a looter in Santa Monica who said he’s from Indiana and just got into LA today. When asked why he’s here, he said he doesn’t know. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/qzqRnNfSXF — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 31, 2020

Guys, that package might be a little delayed:

Amazon trucks looted in Santa Monica, CA. pic.twitter.com/EbLoIruSgw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2020

Yes, it’s the — checks notes — police that is getting violent:

please leave santa monica !! the police are starting to use violence + tear gassing crowds, also there is a 4pm curfew so i wouldn’t hesitate to think they’ll use more force n violence as soon as it begins !! pic.twitter.com/kpLBwcxuBO — ♡༉‧₊ (@onelovesem) May 31, 2020

***