The historic Market House in Fayetteville, NC was targeted by arsonist Black Lives Matters protesters on Saturday:

The Market House in downtown Fayetteville is on fire. Protestors have shattered the windows and are chanting,”Black Lives Matter.” pic.twitter.com/7vUGPrPKnB β€” Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) May 30, 2020

But it appears one of the geniuses accidentally set himself on fire in the process. Check it out:

Fayetteville, NC wild as hell 🀣 pic.twitter.com/fSQ2qG44Z3 β€” tyler (@ihateyoutyIer) May 31, 2020

Future Darwin Award winner in action:

A rioter was filmed accidentally setting himself on fire while trying burn down the historic Market House in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday.

β€œThe video, which appears to have been live streamed, shows a rioter lighting a fire inside t …https://t.co/K9CQ22eWPB pic.twitter.com/MtlfGZs2fq β€” πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯β“΅β’·β“Šβ“‹πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯ (@_1BUV) May 31, 2020

And the arsonists failed to burn the building down as well:

#LIVE Chopper 11 flies over protest damage at Market House in downtown Fayetteville https://t.co/pcdEjd8lGr pic.twitter.com/pHjEArjcIG β€” ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) May 31, 2020

***