We don’t know what led up to the beginning of the video, but here a Salt Lake City man who got out of his car with a hunting bow, notched an arrow and then started pointing it at people. The mob quickly rushed and beat him and then set his car on fire:

A civilian brought a hunting bow to the #slcprotest and began shooting it at protesters. pic.twitter.com/UYZFtISb9I — Titania v. 2.0 (@Gingersonfire) May 31, 2020

He did get off at least one shot before getting pummeled:

I was the one who video recorded him. I stood right in front of him, watched him load his bow and shoot the arrow. I saw the arrow land on the ground next to his would-be victim. pic.twitter.com/AFEYSZhkHc — Titania v. 2.0 (@Gingersonfire) May 31, 2020

Then his car got torched:

The SLC police retreated and allowed rioters to light the man’s car on fire. pic.twitter.com/aXhBhXQODO — Titania v. 2.0 (@Gingersonfire) May 31, 2020

According to the person who filmed the video, protesters did nothing to the man before he armed himself:

TO CLARIFY: there were MANY other cars that were there. Protesters did nothing until he told them he had a bow and was threatening to shoot. They THEN attacked his car, and then he stepped out and retrieved the bow. — Titania v. 2.0 (@Gingersonfire) May 31, 2020

The man, later identified as Brandon McCormick, also had a machete:

Update: Another video has surfaced showing Brandon McCormick exiting his video with a machete and walking around with it before his vehicle was targeted by protesters. #slcpd pic.twitter.com/reRugyHc3g — Titania v. 2.0 (@Gingersonfire) May 31, 2020

Apparently, he wasn’t arrested and the story he gave to the media doesn’t seem to fit with what we just watched:

Deja vu from Amy Cooper. Watch as this man who pulled out a bow on protestors lies all over @fox13 news in SLC. As many have said what happens when no one is there to record #GeorgeFloydWasMurdered (I've collected footage from @DosRivers, @Gingersonfire & jaxcino from Instagram) pic.twitter.com/TNGKcfExmQ — 𝕵𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖓 𝕲𝖔𝖑𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖑𝖞 (@justin_golight) May 31, 2020

There were lots of witnesses, to be sure:

Damn, I can’t wait to submit the video evidence and my first hand eyewitness report that he instigated the attack and that his entire testimony is false. I’m waiting for a call from @slcpd to start a case against this would-be murderer. https://t.co/CUQvdgqXGl — Titania v. 2.0 (@Gingersonfire) May 31, 2020

There’s currently a petition circulating to have the police open an investigation:

Here is a petition for the @slcpd to open an investigation against Brandon McCormick, the man who tried to shoot black protesters at the @slcprotest: https://t.co/r8u816ZOdO

@GeorgeFloyd @BlackLivesMatter — Titania v. 2.0 (@Gingersonfire) May 31, 2020

