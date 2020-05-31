This could be the craziest moment of the protests. . .

We don’t know what led up to the beginning of the video, but here a Salt Lake City man who got out of his car with a hunting bow, notched an arrow and then started pointing it at people. The mob quickly rushed and beat him and then set his car on fire:

He did get off at least one shot before getting pummeled:

Then his car got torched:

According to the person who filmed the video, protesters did nothing to the man before he armed himself:

The man, later identified as Brandon McCormick, also had a machete:

Apparently, he wasn’t arrested and the story he gave to the media doesn’t seem to fit with what we just watched:

There were lots of witnesses, to be sure:

There’s currently a petition circulating to have the police open an investigation:

