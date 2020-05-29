WAVE 3 Lousiville reporter Kaitlin Rust was shot live on camera with pepper balls while covering today’s protest over the officer-involved deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a local EMT who was shot by cops during a no-knock raid gone wrong in March:
LIVE ON @wave3news – something I’ve never seen in my career.
An armed officer shooting directly at our reporter @KaitlinRustWAVE and photographer @jbtcardfan during the protests in #Louisville.
My prayers are going out to everyone tonight.
Such a scary situation for all. pic.twitter.com/Ipg0DjFIXu
— Lauren Jones (@LaurenWAVE3TV) May 30, 2020
Wow. He just took aim right at the cameraman:
Looks like an officer points weapon and shoots right at cameraman for no apparent reason. https://t.co/nxIuvBLqkc
— Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) May 30, 2020
A Kentucky State Representative also reports she was tear gassed at the protest:
Attica Scott is a Kentucky State Representative representing part of Louisville. https://t.co/Uvj7YjlFWd
— Annie Andersen (@Annie_Andersen) May 30, 2020
The protest did turn violent as a small fire was set inside the hall of justice:
BRWAKING NEWS>> The hall of justice is on fire @wave3news pic.twitter.com/zDtzF91afm
— Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustWAVE) May 30, 2020
It was quickly put out, but then windows were smashed:
The fire seems to be out and was small but now windows are being smashed. pic.twitter.com/6pCkjPicEC
— Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustWAVE) May 30, 2020
