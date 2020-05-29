WAVE 3 Lousiville reporter Kaitlin Rust was shot live on camera with pepper balls while covering today’s protest over the officer-involved deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a local EMT who was shot by cops during a no-knock raid gone wrong in March:

Wow. He just took aim right at the cameraman:

Trending

A Kentucky State Representative also reports she was tear gassed at the protest:

The protest did turn violent as a small fire was set inside the hall of justice:

It was quickly put out, but then windows were smashed:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Breonna TaylorGeorge Floydlouisville