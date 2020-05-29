WAVE 3 Lousiville reporter Kaitlin Rust was shot live on camera with pepper balls while covering today’s protest over the officer-involved deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a local EMT who was shot by cops during a no-knock raid gone wrong in March:

LIVE ON @wave3news – something I’ve never seen in my career.

An armed officer shooting directly at our reporter @KaitlinRustWAVE and photographer @jbtcardfan during the protests in #Louisville.

My prayers are going out to everyone tonight.

Such a scary situation for all. pic.twitter.com/Ipg0DjFIXu — Lauren Jones (@LaurenWAVE3TV) May 30, 2020

Wow. He just took aim right at the cameraman:

Looks like an officer points weapon and shoots right at cameraman for no apparent reason. https://t.co/nxIuvBLqkc — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) May 30, 2020

A Kentucky State Representative also reports she was tear gassed at the protest:

Attica Scott is a Kentucky State Representative representing part of Louisville. https://t.co/Uvj7YjlFWd — Annie Andersen (@Annie_Andersen) May 30, 2020

The protest did turn violent as a small fire was set inside the hall of justice:

BRWAKING NEWS>> The hall of justice is on fire @wave3news pic.twitter.com/zDtzF91afm — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustWAVE) May 30, 2020

It was quickly put out, but then windows were smashed:

The fire seems to be out and was small but now windows are being smashed. pic.twitter.com/6pCkjPicEC — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustWAVE) May 30, 2020

