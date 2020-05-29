Things are getting ugly at the George Floyd protest in downtown Atlanta:

And it’s only 8:00 p.m.:

Check out the tiny woman in the red dress take on the cop:

The police chief was trying to defuse the situation earlier:

One of their targets is CNN:

And windows were smashed:

Wow:

So far, they have not been able to get inside CNN:

***

