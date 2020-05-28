While journos are ignoring what’s going on in New York while trying to drum up a data controversy in Florida, Michigan is 1) still sending COVID-19 patients back into nursing homes/assisted living facilities and 2) not providing any data on deaths:

.@Avik tells me that Michigan *still* hasn’t abandoned terrible nursing home policies, while also declining to release data on nursing home deaths. How is this remotely defensible? https://t.co/DV7c9lnkxz — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 28, 2020

Maybe journos will cover it if President Trump tweets something mean:

Correct. On May 13, @GovWhitmer *renewed* her mandate forcing nursing homes to accept infected #COVID19 patients. https://t.co/muGG0fKWP5 And Michigan still refuses to disclose nursing home death statistics. https://t.co/hwTCv4x9tq — Avik Roy (@Avik) May 28, 2020

There are estimates that between 43%-53% of all COVID-19 deaths are at nursing homes and assisted living facilities:

Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities: 0.6% of the U.S. population… 43% of the U.S. COVID-19 DEATHS — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 27, 2020

We have it over 53% of deaths.https://t.co/udR43akdhy — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 27, 2020

This is with New York’s suspect number and Michigan’s total lack of data:

The big questions are the real New York number (double what they report or triple?) and Michigan, where we still know close to nothing. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 27, 2020

And where’s the blue-check outrage over how Michigan is not reporting this data?

I haven't seen a lot of people who are convinced that Florida is hiding their numbers get too upset that Michigan is still forcing nursing homes to take COVID patients and haven't updated their nursing home numbers in over a month. https://t.co/C2FmyMI99C — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 28, 2020

We literally just had the fight with Gov. DeSantis and the state’s website:

You want to get passionate about data and transparency? Awesome! It's a great place to be and a hard thing to understand! Dedicate yourself to it! But don't pull this bullshit where you only complain about data when the "other team" messes up. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 28, 2020

It’s crazy that the website is still not functioning. Maybe Florida can send them some help?

Here is what is supposed to be Michigan's Long Term Care tracking website. It's currently down. NO ONE IS HIDING THIS DATA! Data is hard to get and maintain and I have faith that the Michigan health data team are busting their butts to get this up.https://t.co/Pi3dJbBWAt — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 28, 2020

