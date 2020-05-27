So, did he or didn’t he? Inquiring minds want to know:

The best part is Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s reaction:

Trending

We shall call this “SHARTGATE”:

Or it could’ve been someone crumpling up a ball of paper:

Biden was also caught coughing into his hand, which is totally against CDC recommendations:

Hasn’t he been paying attention?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenTom Wolf