Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is doubling down on her criticism of the economic term “human capital stock” that we told you about this morning, saying “Plenty of awful terms have widely used without reflection. Over time language evolves to reflect evolved understanding”:

What’s also wild is the arrogance of some of these folks saying it’s “wrong” or “ignorant” for me to question the term ‘Human Stock’ bc it’s used in academia. Plenty of awful terms have widely used without reflection. Over time language evolves to reflect evolved understanding. https://t.co/fXpkCypIRJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 27, 2020

First up, she’s conveniently changed “human capital stock” to just “human stock”:

Note that White House economics adviser Kevin Hassett did not say "Human Stock"… his full quote was "Our capital stock hasn't been destroyed — our human capital stock is ready to get back to work…" https://t.co/kjY6IbiO7I — jerylbier (@JerylBier) May 27, 2020

Lady, did you ever study the law of holes?

Gotta wonder how many of these US economic “experts” have been able to go their whole careers without ever having to take a course or study the history US racial wealth inequality. It’s no wonder so many act as though poverty is either deserved or a policy accident. It’s neither. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 27, 2020

Anyway, we’d really like her to comment on how Vox is using the term:

>@voxdotcom's @atrupar: "…New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait, pointed out that “human capital” has a less incendiary connotation…" Like apparently the way Vox intended in this 2018 Vox Creative ad? "Yet Africa isn’t alone in having a human capital opportunity." pic.twitter.com/R5BxfUuuKn — jerylbier (@JerylBier) May 27, 2020

And as we told you earlier, how the Obama administration used it:

I would think that @BarackObama had the less "incendiary connotation" in mind in 2013 when discussing Nigeria: "We want to develop the human capital throughout the continent and in Nigeria."https://t.co/ywWkAYqfTa pic.twitter.com/2VsEoE4mVI — jerylbier (@JerylBier) May 27, 2020

