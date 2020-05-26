Medaria Arradondo, Chief of the Minneapolis Police Department, asked the FBI to investigate the death of George Floyd after a video shared to social media of his arrest on Monday showed the knee of an officer on his throat. From the New York Times:

Chief Medaria Arradondo of the Minneapolis Police said at a news conference Tuesday that he had received information the night before that he “deemed necessary to contact the special agent in charge of the Minneapolis bureau of the F.B.I.”

If you haven’t seen the video yet, it’s really hard to watch:

Floyd says “I can’t breath” multiple times until he apparently lost consciousness:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said “this officer failed in the most basic human sense”:

And St. Paul Mayor Melvin Green called it “one of the most vile and heartbreaking images I’ve ever seen”:

Floyd’s family has retained Benjamin Crump to represent them:

Crump’s statement:

***

