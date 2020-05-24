University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel warned in a new interview that in-person classes, and all sports including football, may not happen in 2020:

Schlissel “is an immunologist by training”:

But we’ll note this isn’t what’s other universities are saying. University of Miami President Julio Frenk, also a health expert, is planning on students to be on campus in August:

And Notre Dame is bringing students in two weeks early and then ending the first semester before Thanksgiving:

Oregon, too:

And every SEC school:

But if Michigan does cancel classes, what does this do to polling for President Trump in the must-win state?

Also, we’re not sure what happens to Michigan’s budget without football revenue coming in:

