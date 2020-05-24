This video isn’t quite as bad as the Tweet suggests as former DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff said schools shouldn’t “fully” re-open until there’s a vaccine, not that they shouldn’t open at all until there’s a vaccine, but it’s still really bad as his plan requires a vaccine in the first place, which is in no way guaranteed anytime soon.

Have a watch:

Michael Chertoff, who is helping advise DC's @MayorBowser reopening efforts, says schools should not reopen for in-person learning until a #COVID vaccine. How would that work? WATCH → pic.twitter.com/wJWrVSpPY8 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 24, 2020

“The ignorance is staggering”:

The ignorance is staggering. What if we never get a vaccine? https://t.co/0Z1ghzkhYH — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 24, 2020

Omri Ceren, an adviser to Ted Cruz, calls this “epidemiologically incoherent”:

Keeping schools closed – spec schools, while other services reopen – is a backdoor, regressive, indefinite lockdown on families that can't afford asst. It's also epidemiologically incoherent. It checks every box of an elite class disintegrating worker livelihoods to show it can. https://t.co/T1aJtj8nCg — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) May 24, 2020

And did he consult any parents on this plan?

Very easy call to make when you have two adult children. https://t.co/SiouLsZP0F — neontaster (@neontaster) May 24, 2020

Having kids who are struggling show up first, while the rest do distance learning, just isn’t workable:

Getting my popcorn ready for the epic match between lock-it-down liberals and the liberal "one parent households are maybe even preferred" crew to have a brawl over school re-openings. https://t.co/QKM0FoqkQd — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) May 24, 2020

***