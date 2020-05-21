Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, in what could be the most nakedly political move of the coronavirus pandemic, are calling on President Trump to lower flags at all public buildings to half staff when the country reaches 100,000 deaths:

Pelosi and Schumer write to Trump and ask that he order all public buildings to fly their flags at half staff when the death toll from covid-19 reaches 100,000 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 21, 2020

“It would serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country,” they said:

Pelosi/Schumer to Trump: We are writing to request that you order flags to be flown at half staff on all public buildings in our country on the sad day of reckoning when we reach 100,000 deaths. It would serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 21, 2020

Is anyone buying that this is a “serious request”?

This is not a serious request on their part. https://t.co/66953tKpGX — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 21, 2020

Because it’s not. NY1’s Errol Louis, a respected local journalist in New York City, called it “ugly politics” and an “ugly reality”:

It’s “cynical” AF and disgusting:

And before I get a bunch of angry people scolding me for not "caring" about 100,000 people dying, allow me to say before you start wagging your finger that it's not discounting those lives. But if you don't recognize the Pelosi/Schumer request as anything other than a cynical — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 21, 2020

political move — ie, trolling — then you're blinded by partisanship because you know it serves no legitimate purpose and it's no different than the many trolling moves by Trump. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 21, 2020

Of course, Dem Pam Keith from Florida is all for it which tell you all you need to know:

He won’t. But it was a good tactic to let it be known that he was asked to. https://t.co/CMs3kM79AN — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) May 21, 2020

Read the entire letter here:

PELOSI and SCHUMER write TRUMP asking him to order flags flown at half staff on the day America reaches 100k COVID deaths. pic.twitter.com/rErBkhFzJh — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 21, 2020

