Mother Jones staff writer Stephanie Mencimer spotted this protest by the New Black Panther Party in front of Yum Yums, a Chinese restaurant in D.C.:

Except they were protesting China, the country, and not the restaurant:

Who wants to tell them?

And the reportedly said since President Trump doesn’t have to wear a mask, neither should they:

Video:

