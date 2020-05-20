Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted “congratulations” to Dr. Tsai Ing-wen as she started her second term as Taiwan’s president:

And she responded:

This, of course, pissed off communist China and now they’re promising “consequences will be borne by the US side.” From spox Lijian Zhao:

Your move, China, but we’re 100% behind Mike Pompeo:

