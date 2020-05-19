And just like that, we have a new Joe Biden meme. Who is the dude in the background?
There’s a dude in Biden’s backyard fitting just in frame as he addresses @AAPIVictoryFund pic.twitter.com/r5O0ykF6nx
— Dave Catanese (@davecatanese) May 18, 2020
Here’s the video:
A man lurks behind Biden. pic.twitter.com/e5MIXwgHLY
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 19, 2020
He really does need a nickname of some sort. Any suggestions?
In Old Twitter there would instantly be seven parody accounts with names like Biden Window Guy and Joe's Landscaper https://t.co/ESkIEBzXbm
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 18, 2020
***
Tags: Joe Biden