Nassau County Executive Laura Curran got a little embarrassed last week while explaining how to play tennis and keep up social distancing at the same time.

“Unless they’re from the same household, has to bring their own tennis balls so that you don’t touch other people’s tennis balls, um, with their hands. You can kick their balls, but you can’t touch them. [crowd giggles] I’m going to blush, sorry.”

But it continued!

“To avoid confusion between whose balls are whose, you can use a marker, like a sharpie, to mark an x, put someone’s initials on them. . .”

Have a watch:

This is Social Distancing 101, people:

So, I can touch my balls.. and people in my household can touch my balls… but nobody else is allowed to touch my balls nor am I to touch anyone else’s balls… but we can all kick each other’s balls all we want…

..got it.. https://t.co/fyCPlcq0ju — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) May 16, 2020

The kicking and grabbing motions really sold it:

My favorite part is the distinct kicking motion. A much needed laugh, great to see levity even in these situations. — IslesBlog (@IslesBlog) May 16, 2020

A+ for effort?

LOL she meant well. This has a @GrafixJoker t-shirt written all over it!! — Peter Schwartz (@SchwartzSports) May 16, 2020

