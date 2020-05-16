Back in January, there was a major dustup over the Space Force logo and blue-check libs accused the Trump administration of stealing the Star Trek logo. But was we told you at the time, the new Space Force logo is a direct result of the Air Force Command logo:

Oh, and Star Trek got its idea from NASA. From StarTrek.com:

In the Star Trek universe, the delta emblem is a direct descendant of the vector component of the old NASA (and later UESPA) logos in use during Earth’s space programs of the 20th and 21st Centuries. Those symbols were worn by some of the first space explorers and adorned uniforms and ships during humanity’s first steps into the final frontier.

More on the history behind the original “delta emblem” from Space Force’s Facebook page:

The official U.S. Space Force seal was unveiled January 24, 2020 by the President. The creation of the U.S. Space Force seal pays tribute to the newest Armed Service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. The U.S. Space Force seal honors the Department of the Air Force’s proud history and long-standing record of providing the best space capabilities in the world. The delta symbol, the central design element in the seal, was first used as early as 1942 by the U.S. Army Air Forces; and was used in early Air Force space organization emblems dating back to 1961. Since then, the delta symbol has been a prominent feature in military space community emblems.

This was all reported on back in January. But, now that President Trump unveiled the flag yesterday, we have a whole truckload of stupid coming down the highway. Again:

