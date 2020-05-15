The Department of Veterans Affairs is launching a clinical trial of the prostate cancer drug Degarelix as a potential COVID-19 therapeutic:

“Scientists are testing degarelix because lab evidence suggests male hormones trigger the production of a protein called TMPRSS2 on lung tissue. The virus that causes -19 relies on TMPRSS2 to enter lung tissues”:

So, gentlemen, who’s ready to sign up to temporarily lower your male hormones?

And what’s the point of spending money on this therapeutic if it can’t even be used in half the population?

