The NYPD handcuffed a Brooklyn mom, in front of her kid, and dragged her out of a subway after she got into an altercation with cops over how she was wearing her mask:

There’s some confusion if she was arrested and charged or not, but according to NBC 4 NYC, she was:

Police say they stopped Kaleemah Rozier and her young child inside the Atlantic Avenue/Barclay Center subway station just before noon on Wednesday and attempted to enforce the new rules to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The video posted to social media by a witness showed that Rozier and her child both had on face masks, but their noses and mouths weren’t covered.

[…]

Rozier was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment. The footage of her arrest is now part of a bigger conversation about the racial disparity in social distancing enforcement across the city.

Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized the arrest, saying “We’ve made progress with de-escalation. This isn’t it”:

Many tweeters are pointing out that NYPD cops also don’t know how to wear masks properly. Lock them up?

Maybe getting a bagel is an exception to the mayor’s “they’re not optional” policy?

Masks for thee but not for me!

***

Tags: Bill De BlasiomasksNYPD