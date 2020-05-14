New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the Jersey Shore will be open in time for Memorial Day:

Oh. Tell us more about how President Trump needs to only use science is deciding what to open or not:

And this obviously mean he wants to kill your grandma, right?

Man, the media should have a field day with this:

They’re even allowing in out-of-state visitors:

But you should wear a mask while getting hammered with your friends:

Here’s what it looked like in the past:

Keep in mind, close to 10,000 people have died in New Jersey from Corona:

Now, compare that to much-maligned Florida which has population more than double New Jersey with fewer than 2000 deaths to date. Miami-Dade and Broward beaches won’t even be open, at the earliest, until after Memorial Day:

We look forward to all the article praising Gov. DeSantis for being careful.

