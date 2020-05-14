To update you on the Sen. Richard Burr story from this morning, he told Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he’s stepping down as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee:

The fact that the FBI obtained a warrant to search his cell phone and iCloud account would be a “distraction,” he said:

And in other news, Sen. Dianne Feinstein said she’s also cooperating with the FBI over stock sales her husband made:

When Politico’s Burgess Everett ask Sen. Kelly Loeffler if she’d been contacted by the FBI, she didn’t answer:

But her spox said she hadn’t been:

According to the NYT, Sen. Burr is the “primary target” at the moment:

But Mr. Burr is the primary target of the investigation and his case is more advanced, according one of the investigators. Unlike other senators under scrutiny, Mr. Burr has not denied that he initiated the sales himself or that they were related to fears about the coronavirus. He has asked the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate.

