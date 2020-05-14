Welcome back to Twitter, Mr. Brennan. Anything new going on?

.@realDonaldTrump’s propaganda & disinformation machine, which operates according to a despot’s playbook, is the most aggressive & odious in history. It far surpasses even Russia’s ability to trample the truth, harm U.S. security, & undermine America’s reputation worldwide. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 14, 2020

This was his “first tweet in a week”:

John Brennan's first tweet in a week. https://t.co/HfZqLH94V9 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 14, 2020

And boy oh boy is it not going well:

Um, you were part of an Admin that abused law enforcement to target your political opponent & also ran an “Iran Echo Chamber,” conspiring with media & Dem campaigns to give $150 Bn to the leading state-sponsor of terrorism. https://t.co/gap3MTOTQJ https://t.co/yLIjQ2kErE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 14, 2020

Maybe he’s scared?

Or, at the very least, “nervous”:

This is what you post when you're nervous as hell ⬇️🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/IINFrbRLWL — ✭ Wayne Dupree 😷 (@WayneDupreeShow) May 14, 2020

Former MLB star Curt Schilling didn’t hold back:

STFU you traitor. You are being exposed as the criminal scum we were told you were and now you pass blame. You're the definition of a coward. Please PLEASE get put into gen pop when you go to prison. https://t.co/KgRdkTG1pW — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) May 14, 2020

Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton:

Another unhinged tweet makes it easy to see how this Obama appointee could have abused the rights of @RealDonaldTrump and other innocent Americans. #Obamagate. https://t.co/Ogm4LFaENG — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 14, 2020

Is “hugging it out” out of the question?

That's funny. He says the exact same thing about you. I guess hugging it out is a non-starter at this point? https://t.co/NqUmCLiHNb — Carl Cannon (@CarlCannon) May 14, 2020

***