ICYMI it yesterday, there’s was a bit of a (made up) media firestorm after President Trump criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci’s answer on opening schools in America from his Senate hearing on Tuesday:

President Trump today reprimanded Dr. Fauci after the nation’s foremost infectious-diseases expert urged caution when it comes to reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. “He wants to play all sides of the equation,” Trump said. https://t.co/eeY3mUcMUE pic.twitter.com/Us9TvLD4vk — POLITICO (@politico) May 14, 2020

But as the media continues to try to get the president and Dr. Fauci to get into a fight, Dr. Scott Gottlieb pointed out on CNBC this morning that it’s likely to be a local decision and schools should attempt to open up in the fall:

Dr. Scott Gottlieb: Schools should try to open in fall if coronavirus isn't rampant https://t.co/aefqwFpkqs — CNBC (@CNBC) May 14, 2020

He warned that this 2nd wave, if it hits at all, might be after schools open and the decision on closing schools will be made at the local level. From CNBC:

“If the disease is epidemic within a state or a local community, the decision’s probably going to be made to close the schools. I don’t think this is a national-level decision at this point,” he said.

“I do think we’re going to have to contend with Covid going into the fall, but it might not be in September. .. It might occur later into the fall, and we should at least make an attempt to open the schools if this isn’t spreading widely." @ScottGottliebMD https://t.co/Ei9joU7W1M — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) May 14, 2020

"The decision around the schools is something that should be made locally depending on what is happening in the local region or in the state," says @ScottGottliebMD. pic.twitter.com/WMz5IFV1Rs — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) May 14, 2020

At some point maybe the media will figure out that what President Trump is saying isn’t really that controversial? More from President Trump and schools from his interview on Fox Business:

